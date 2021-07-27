Aperture Investors LLC Sells 101,494 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Aperture Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 101,494 shares during the period. Nuance Communications comprises approximately 1.2% of Aperture Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Aperture Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of Nuance Communications worth $8,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,199. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.27. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $26.18 and a one year high of $55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 2,758.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NUAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, May 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

In other Nuance Communications news, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 20,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $1,094,511.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 825,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,397,366.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 169,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $8,908,746.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 825,830 shares in the company, valued at $43,430,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,390 shares of company stock worth $13,713,897 over the last quarter. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

