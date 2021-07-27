APi Group (NYSE:APG) Shares Gap Up to $20.34

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.34, but opened at $21.30. APi Group shares last traded at $21.82, with a volume of 36,795 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.24 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.09.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). APi Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The business had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.28 million. The firm’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of APi Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in APi Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in APi Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in APi Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in APi Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APi Group Company Profile (NYSE:APG)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

