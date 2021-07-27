AppCoins Hits One Day Volume of $332,972.00 (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. AppCoins has a market cap of $14.32 million and approximately $332,972.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AppCoins coin can currently be bought for about $0.0585 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, AppCoins has traded 33.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AppCoins alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00048640 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002638 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00015102 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00006059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $299.31 or 0.00763019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

AppCoins Coin Profile

AppCoins (APPC) is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 244,919,703 coins and its circulating supply is 244,919,702 coins. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AppCoins should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AppCoins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AppCoins and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.