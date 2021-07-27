Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Kore Private Wealth LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Kore Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,078 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.8% of Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $35,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. MONECO Advisors LLC raised its position in Apple by 5.1% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 82,566 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,085,000 after acquiring an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,725 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.6% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,554 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,587,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palumbo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple by 1.6% during the first quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,977 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.25 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised Apple to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 19th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.17.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.