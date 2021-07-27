Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Plans $0.22 Quarterly Dividend

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the iPhone maker on Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

Apple has raised its dividend by 31.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

Shares of Apple stock traded down $2.22 on Tuesday, hitting $146.77. 100,730,453 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,797,102. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $150.00. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Apple stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,691 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. New Street Research lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.06.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

