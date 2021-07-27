Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Decreased by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,862 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 1.0% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its position in shares of Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.17.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $148.99 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $150.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.