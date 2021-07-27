Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) Shares Gap Up to $33.22

Shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.22, but opened at $34.54. Applied Molecular Transport shares last traded at $32.47, with a volume of 913 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Molecular Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.06.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Applied Molecular Transport news, Director Helen Susan Kim sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total value of $8,664,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bittoo Kanwar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $315,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,500 shares of company stock worth $9,309,795 over the last 90 days. 26.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMTI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 34.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,349,000 after purchasing an additional 469,938 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Molecular Transport in the first quarter worth $4,401,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 38.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 319,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,079,000 after purchasing an additional 89,396 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 30.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 235,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 55,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Molecular Transport by 0.4% in the first quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 8,697,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,793,000 after purchasing an additional 34,327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

