Applied Visual Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APVS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Applied Visual Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APVS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 92.4% from the June 30th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

APVS stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Applied Visual Sciences has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.01.

Get Applied Visual Sciences alerts:

Applied Visual Sciences Company Profile

Applied Visual Sciences, Inc, a software technology company, designs and develops computer-vision detection solutions based on image processing science for aviation/homeland security and healthcare markets. It utilizes imaging technologies and analytics to create integrated information management technology products and services that address problems for corporations and governmental agencies.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Visual Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Visual Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.