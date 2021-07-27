APY.Finance Market Cap Reaches $15.66 Million (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 27th. One APY.Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00001062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $15.66 million and $335,706.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded up 29.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

APY.Finance launched on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,447,243 coins. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

