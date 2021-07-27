AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 33,417 Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 135.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,417 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth $241,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

NYSE KOF opened at $53.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.28. The company has a market cap of $90.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.84. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $36.16 and a 1 year high of $54.30.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

