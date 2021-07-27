AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 127,263 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 416.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 127,263 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $2,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 752,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,297,000 after buying an additional 149,674 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 145.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 84,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 49,872 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,570,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,433,000 after buying an additional 722,876 shares during the period. Finally, MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 689,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,185,000 after buying an additional 232,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE:DOC opened at $18.79 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

