AQR Capital Management LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Position in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,249 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.37% of ScanSource worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ScanSource by 3,772.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in ScanSource during the first quarter worth $221,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in ScanSource during the first quarter worth $241,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in ScanSource during the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth $302,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ScanSource stock opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $664.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.30. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $34.10.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $729.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ScanSource in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

