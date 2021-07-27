AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,350 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 21.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDDY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the fourth quarter worth $135,675,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 1,440.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,109,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,039,000 after buying an additional 1,037,747 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,225,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,244,000 after buying an additional 917,612 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,902,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $768,597,000 after buying an additional 618,299 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the first quarter worth $47,736,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GDDY shares. Evercore ISI began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.73.

In other news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 2,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.69, for a total transaction of $264,296.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,843,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $77,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares in the company, valued at $677,852. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GDDY opened at $85.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.19. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $93.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $901.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

