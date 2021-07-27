AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 14,756 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 14,756 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $2,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APAM. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 250.0% during the first quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

APAM stock opened at $49.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.84. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.90.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 178.08% and a net margin of 25.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 105.71%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APAM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, dropped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe bought 98,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.06 per share, with a total value of $5,003,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 19.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.