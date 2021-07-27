AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 18,552 Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,416 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,552 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Banco de Chile by 2.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 88,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. 0.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

BCH opened at $17.77 on Tuesday. Banco de Chile has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $25.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.53.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $650.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.47 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. It offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit and debit cards.

