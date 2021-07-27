ARC Document Solutions (ARC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $61.73 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE ARC opened at $2.05 on Tuesday. ARC Document Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc, a reprographics company, provides document solutions. It offers managed print services, an onsite service that places, manages, and optimizes print and imaging equipment in customers' offices, job sites, and other facilities; construction document and information management services, which consists of professional services to manage and distribute documents and information primarily related to construction projects and related project-based businesses; and archive and information management services, such as software and professional services to facilitate the capture, management, access, and retrieval of documents and information.

