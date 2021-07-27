ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.69.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on ARC Resources to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

TSE ARX opened at C$9.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11. ARC Resources has a twelve month low of C$5.21 and a twelve month high of C$10.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.72.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$518.60 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.20%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

