ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.98. ARC Resources shares last traded at C$9.77, with a volume of 1,294,324 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ARC Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on ARC Resources to C$13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on ARC Resources to C$13.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on ARC Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.69.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$9.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$518.60 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ARC Resources Ltd. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.20%.

ARC Resources Company Profile (TSE:ARX)

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.