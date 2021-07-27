Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $450.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.03 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 22.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.26) earnings per share.

Arch Resources stock traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.90. 13,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,625. Arch Resources has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14. The firm has a market cap of $977.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arch Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

