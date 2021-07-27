Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

ADM stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.60. The company had a trading volume of 127,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,001. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a fifty-two week low of $40.80 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 41.23%.

Several brokerages have commented on ADM. Bank of America began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.92.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

