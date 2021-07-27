Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) CEO Vu Truong Buys 5,000 Shares

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) CEO Vu Truong bought 5,000 shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $25,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of ARDS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.90. 582,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,050. The company has a market capitalization of $55.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $8.50.
Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 105,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.
Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.
