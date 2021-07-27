Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) CEO Vu Truong Buys 5,000 Shares

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) CEO Vu Truong bought 5,000 shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $25,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of ARDS traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.90. 582,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,050. The company has a market capitalization of $55.04 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.40. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aridis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 105,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 17,481 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

