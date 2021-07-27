ARMOR (ARMOR) Trading Up 33.5% Over Last 7 Days

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 27th. During the last week, ARMOR has traded up 33.5% against the US dollar. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000505 BTC on major exchanges. ARMOR has a total market cap of $22.53 million and approximately $1.20 million worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00036125 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00102944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00125322 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,366.38 or 0.99945227 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.19 or 0.00800217 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,270,537 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

