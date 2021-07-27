Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.23 million. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 37.17% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Armstrong World Industries updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.200-$4.400 EPS.

NYSE:AWI traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $105.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $106.37. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $110.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.97, for a total transaction of $514,143.06. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,500,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist increased their price objective on Armstrong World Industries from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.70.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

