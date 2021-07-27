ARS Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ARS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,415 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.9% of ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.17.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $148.99 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $150.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

