Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) vs. SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Financial Analysis

Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) and SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Ascent Solar Technologies alerts:

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and SiTime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies -1,286.45% -8.70% -35.86% SiTime -6.04% -5.16% -4.22%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ascent Solar Technologies and SiTime, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A SiTime 0 0 5 0 3.00

SiTime has a consensus price target of $120.40, suggesting a potential downside of 3.30%. Given SiTime’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SiTime is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiTime has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.0% of SiTime shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of SiTime shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and SiTime’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $70,000.00 4,073.30 $1.62 million N/A N/A SiTime $116.16 million 20.19 -$9.37 million ($0.58) -214.67

Ascent Solar Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SiTime.

Summary

SiTime beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells photovoltaic (PV) integrated consumer electronics and portable power applications for commercial and military users. It offers outdoor solar chargers, including XD-12 and XD-48 for the individual soldier and platoon power needs; high-voltage SuperLight thin-film CIGS PV blankets; and solar modules. The company markets and sells its products through distributors, value-added resellers, and e-commerce companies. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Thornton, Colorado.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense. It offers its products through distributors and resellers. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. SiTime Corporation was formerly a subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascent Solar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.