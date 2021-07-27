Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Ascential (OTCMKTS:AIAPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Ascential alerts:

Ascential stock remained flat at $$6.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. Ascential has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $6.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.32.

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Product Design, Marketing, Sales, and Built Environment and Policy.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Ascential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.