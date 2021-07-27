Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust (LON:AIE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $164.50

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust plc (LON:AIE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 164.50 ($2.15) and last traded at GBX 164 ($2.14), with a volume of 110843 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 161.50 ($2.11).

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 157.10. The company has a market cap of £140.97 million and a P/E ratio of 5.96.

In related news, insider Rita Dhut bought 2,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 162 ($2.12) per share, for a total transaction of £3,957.66 ($5,170.71).

Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

