Asiamet Resources (LON:ARS) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of Asiamet Resources Limited (LON:ARS) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.20 ($0.03). 1,604,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 13,988,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.18 ($0.03).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.26. The stock has a market cap of £32.54 million and a PE ratio of -11.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98.

In related news, insider Tony Manini purchased 3,848,018 shares of Asiamet Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £76,960.36 ($100,549.20).

Asiamet Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Indonesia. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the BKM copper project, which covers an area of 390 square kilometers located in Kalimantan.

