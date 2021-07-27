Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.180-$-0.120 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $85 million-$88 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $86.29 million.

Shares of ASPU stock opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. Aspen Group has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $13.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.23.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. As a group, analysts expect that Aspen Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASPU shares. Craig Hallum restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Northland Securities started coverage on Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Aspen Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Group has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.96.

In other Aspen Group news, CEO Michael Mathews bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $57,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,152,298.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

