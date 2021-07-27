Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $1.48 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Aspire Private Capital LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 57.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,382 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RYT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,400.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 150,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,644,000 after buying an additional 140,581 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,718.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 132,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,771,000 after buying an additional 125,269 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $15,165,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $8,382,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $4,905,000.

NYSEARCA:RYT traded down $5.26 on Tuesday, hitting $290.12. 510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,179. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.74. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $200.05 and a 52 week high of $295.67.

