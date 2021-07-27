Aspire Private Capital LLC Purchases 5,611 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 56.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 323,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,394,000 after purchasing an additional 29,557 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 278.1% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 78,468 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 49,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 23,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 30,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.26. 10,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,130,581. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.67. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $72.59 and a 12-month high of $101.45.

