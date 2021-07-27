Assurant (AIZ) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.31 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.51. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Assurant to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Assurant alerts:

AIZ opened at $155.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.63. Assurant has a 12-month low of $104.20 and a 12-month high of $163.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on AIZ. William Blair started coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

In related news, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 7,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $1,240,568.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total value of $117,472.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,646 shares in the company, valued at $2,875,062.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,071 shares of company stock worth $7,836,360 in the last three months. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.