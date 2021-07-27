Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Shares Gap Up to $8.91

Shares of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.91, but opened at $9.31. Astra Space shares last traded at $9.02, with a volume of 6,866 shares traded.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Astra Space in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Astra Space Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space, Inc operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

