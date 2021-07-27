Astrea Acquisition Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:ASAXU) Lock-Up Period To End on August 3rd

Astrea Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:ASAXU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, August 3rd. Astrea Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 4th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of Astrea Acquisition stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. Astrea Acquisition has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $10.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAXU. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Astrea Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $8,406,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $6,906,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $5,830,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $4,483,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,592,000.

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded 2020 and is based in Key Biscayne, Florida.

