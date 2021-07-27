ATC Coin (ATCC) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 63.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 27th. In the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 55.5% lower against the dollar. One ATC Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $162,752.74 and approximately $7.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.12 or 0.00341735 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00007220 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000608 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin (ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 408,553,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

