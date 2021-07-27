Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Shares Up 3.7%

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)’s share price was up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.40 and last traded at $25.40. Approximately 32,191 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,283,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVIR. Zacks Investment Research cut Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Atea Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Atea Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.94.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $65.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.22 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,795,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $102,251,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $4,350,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,110,000. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing antiviral therapeutics for patients suffering from viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, a novel antiviral agent that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

