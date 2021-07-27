Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) Shares Down 2.1%

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAF) dropped 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $49.30 and last traded at $49.30. Approximately 678 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,153 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.35.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.61.

About Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAF)

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

