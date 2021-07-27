Atotech Limited’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on August 3rd (NYSE:ATC)

Atotech’s (NYSE:ATC) lock-up period will end on Tuesday, August 3rd. Atotech had issued 29,268,000 shares in its IPO on February 4th. The total size of the offering was $497,556,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATC. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Atotech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Atotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.11.

Get Atotech alerts:

Shares of Atotech stock opened at $24.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.51. Atotech has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $26.67.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.61 million. Atotech’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Atotech will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATC. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Atotech during the first quarter worth $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Atotech during the first quarter worth $135,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Atotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.