ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $27.34

Shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATSAF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.34 and traded as high as $29.37. ATS Automation Tooling Systems shares last traded at $29.37, with a volume of 245 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$35.50 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. It offers enterprise solutions in the areas of project management; partners/suppliers/vendors team selection and coordination; facility layouts and operational design; business case development and project justification; post project service, spare parts, and support; and system design, built, integration, commissioning, validation, training and start up.

