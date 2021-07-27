Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.07.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACB shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$15.00 to C$9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $11.25 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $7.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACB. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 221.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Aurora Cannabis by 48.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 12.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Cannabis stock opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.88 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.19. Aurora Cannabis has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $18.98.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $43.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.17 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 895.36% and a negative return on equity of 11.19%. Research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

