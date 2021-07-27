AutoCanada’s (ACQ) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$50.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.
ACQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark set a C$58.50 price target on shares of AutoCanada in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of AutoCanada to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.06.
TSE ACQ traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$47.00. The company had a trading volume of 38,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.26. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$13.68 and a 1-year high of C$54.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 21.75.
About AutoCanada
AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.
