AutoCanada’s (ACQ) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$50.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.38% from the company’s current price.

ACQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark set a C$58.50 price target on shares of AutoCanada in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of AutoCanada from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Acumen Capital upped their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$37.50 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of AutoCanada to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.06.

TSE ACQ traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$47.00. The company had a trading volume of 38,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 386.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.26. AutoCanada has a 1-year low of C$13.68 and a 1-year high of C$54.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a PE ratio of 21.75.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$969.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$969.52 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 3.1800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and New Brunswick, Canada; and Illinois, the United States. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

