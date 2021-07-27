Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $208.60

Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $208.60 and last traded at $207.33, with a volume of 28476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $206.27.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.93.

The company has a market capitalization of $87.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,327 shares of company stock valued at $1,664,058. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 51,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,746,000 after purchasing an additional 70,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

