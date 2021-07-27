AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Downgraded by Raymond James to Outperform

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) was downgraded by Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $1,750.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $1,700.00. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 7.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,640.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,320.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 target price (down previously from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Argus downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,544.84.

AZO stock opened at $1,622.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,479.25. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $1,085.85 and a 12-month high of $1,633.80. The company has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AutoZone will post 87.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total transaction of $21,973,140.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total value of $12,298,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in AutoZone by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 3.6% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 19,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,176,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 24.0% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 26.3% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 121,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,035,000 after acquiring an additional 25,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in AutoZone by 11.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

