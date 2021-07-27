Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.10% of Avery Dennison worth $14,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 10.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 100,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,461 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 374.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 13,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 7.6% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

In other Avery Dennison news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $205.30 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $111.80 and a one year high of $226.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.73.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVY shares. raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.45.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.