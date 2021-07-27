Avid Technology (AVID) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Avid Technology had a net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $94.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.84 million. On average, analysts expect Avid Technology to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.40.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on AVID shares. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.
About Avid Technology
Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.
