Aviva (AVVIY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

7/23/2021 – Aviva was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

7/21/2021 – Aviva was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

7/16/2021 – Aviva was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Aviva has established a competitive position in North America. In the US, the world’s largest savings market, Aviva is the leading provider of indexed annuity and indexed life insurance products. Its principal activity is the provision of financial products and services, focused on the following lines of business: long-term insurance and savings business, fund management and general insurance and health. The company’s business is managed on a geographic basis through a regional management structure based on four regions, U.K., Europe, North America and Asia Pacific. The four regions function as five operating segments as, due to the size of the U.K. region, it is split into two operating segments, U.K. Life and U.K. General Insurance, which undertake long term insurance and savings business and general insurance respectively. “

7/16/2021 – Aviva had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/15/2021 – Aviva had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/1/2021 – Aviva had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

6/7/2021 – Aviva is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

AVVIY stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.79. The company had a trading volume of 54,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,972. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.25. Aviva plc has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $12.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.40.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

