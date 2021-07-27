Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.010-$1.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.20 billion-$5.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5 billion.

AVT opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.51. Avnet has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.52.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. Avnet had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Avnet will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Avnet’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

AVT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded Avnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avnet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.40.

In other Avnet news, insider Leng Jin Chan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $442,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 23,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total value of $1,007,686.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,140 shares of company stock worth $2,748,057. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avnet stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

