Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%.

Shares of AXTA opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.89. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 81.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Several research firms recently commented on AXTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

