B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires 30,139 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 219.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,859 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,139 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Workday were worth $10,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,232,905 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,542,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924,361 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Workday by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,576,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,130,690,000 after purchasing an additional 207,483 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Workday by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,314,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $823,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,922 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Workday by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,460,146 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $611,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Workday by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,449,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,478,000 after purchasing an additional 438,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.65.

WDAY opened at $238.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.07 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.43. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.52 and a 12-month high of $282.77.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total transaction of $974,781.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $572,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,039 shares of company stock worth $31,158,013 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

