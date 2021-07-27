B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Reduces Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG decreased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,683 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,792,701 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,046,670,000 after acquiring an additional 369,456 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,285,445,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,053,442 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,341,424,000 after acquiring an additional 586,207 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,626,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,260,221,000 after acquiring an additional 123,752 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,354,645 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $828,166,000 after acquiring an additional 121,854 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Wedbush cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.57.

NYSE LOW opened at $197.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.61 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.81.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

